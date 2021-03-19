US to pass 100 million vaccinations on Friday

US President Joe Biden announced on Thursday that his administration is on track to surpassing his goal of administering 100 million COVID-19 shots by Friday.

Biden had sought to reach the goal by his 100th day in office but the milestone will be reached about six weeks before that deadline.

"Tomorrow, we will hit 100 million doses that our administration has administered," Biden said during Thursday afternoon comments marking the achievement, according to Politico.

"But as I have always said, that’s just the floor. We will not stop until we beat this pandemic," he added, while also announcing plans to set a new vaccination goal next week.

Just over 99 million shots had been administered since Biden took office, and the US is now providing almost 2.5 million doses per day, according to the most recent federal data.

Biden set the 100-million-dose goal in early December, shortly before the US authorized the first two vaccines against COVID-19.

Biden last week directed states to open up vaccine eligibility to all adults by May. State officials are optimistic they can hit that mark, and some have begun or pledged to expand eligibility before then, according to Politico.

About 115.7 million doses have been administered since vaccinations began three months ago, including just over 16 million that were provided during the Trump administration, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention figures.

About 29 percent of all adults have received at least one dose, including two-thirds of people 65 and older, who are especially vulnerable to the virus.

The federal government has orders for roughly 800 million doses, split between Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, with enough doses available to inoculate every American adult expected by the end of May.

Biden on Thursday again suggested that the country could return to a sense of normalcy by July Fourth if Americans keep getting vaccinated and they continue practicing public health measures like social distancing and masking.