Netanyahu: Middle East change brought about by rise of Iran and Israel

The dramatic changes in the security and political landscape of the Middle East were "brought about by the rise of two powers -- Iran and Israel," Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu told i24NEWS on Thursday.

Netanyahu said that Israel's rise had largely been driven by his policies, with a focus on economic and military might that would also bolster the country's diplomatic outreach.

Israel's power, as well as Netanyahu's international campaign against Iran's quest for nuclear arms, is what had driven many Arab nations closer to the Jewish state, the Prime Minister said.

He hailed the quick progress in Israel's ties with the United Arab Emirates, saying that "peace of leaders transformed into a peace of people."

Commenting on Israel's COVID-19 vaccination campaign, Netanyahu said that the country "performed a miracle," touting his leadership on the international stage and procurement efforts, as well as being "obsessive" about Israelis' health.

"We will not have another lockdown," he pledged, saying that the country had been able to vaccinate most of the people in risk groups and now had no need for such measures.

"We're emerging from World War III," he said, adding that it was up to him to navigate Israel's way through the post-pandemic era and he intends to turn the country into an economic "powerhouse."

When asked about the situation in Israel's north, he stressed that most of the country's security challenges were ultimately emanating from Iran, and without the support from Tehran, the Hezbollah terrorist organization will quickly collapse.