"And He called..." with barely a whisper and an infinitesimal aleph, HaShem calls to Moshe as time and space meet Infinite Being and an ever upward striving Man, yearning to draw close to HaShem makes korbanot offerings, "a pleasing fragrance to HaShem."

Welcome to the Book of Leviticus and the world of the Tabernacle/Temple! Trying to wrap our brains around the breadth and beauty of the Temple offerings.