Grandson named for Rabbi Aviad Ettinger

A grandson was born last week to Tamar Ettinger and Rabbi Ahiad Ettinger, who was killed in a terrorist attack in Ariel Square in Samaria in 2019.

The Brit Milah (circumcision ceremony) for Rabbi Ettinger's grandson was held today (Thursday) in Jerusalem, and the child was given the very meaningful name: Avihayil Ahiad.

Rabbi Ahiad Ettinger established a yeshiva in the Neve Sha'anan neighborhood of Tel Aviv and devoted himself entirely to the Jews who remained to live in the area.

On March 17, 2019, a few days before Purim, on his way to Tel Aviv, he came across the scene of a terrorist attack at the Ariel junction. A terrorist stabbed a soldier, took his weapon, and started firing in all directions.

Rabbi Ettinger, who had already passed the scene of the attack, made a U-turn and returned to the scene. He got into a shootout with the terrorist, saving many of the passengers at the square. During the shootout, Rabbi Ahiad was mortally wounded and a few days later died of his wounds.