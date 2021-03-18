Israeli rock star Berry Sakharof holds concert in Gush Etzion

The Gush Etzion Regional Council inaugurated the newly renovated cultural events hall this evening (Thursday) with a performance by legendary Israeli rock star Berry Sakharof.

After a year in which the world of culture was paralyzed due to the corona pandemic, the Gush Etzion Regional Council launched a week of Passover festivities with a performance by singer and songwriter Berry Sakharof.

Yehoram Gaon and other artists are scheduled to come to Gush Etzion in the near future.

The Regional Council spent around 2 million NIS to upgrade the newly renovated and modern event’s hall. The new facility is also accessible for those with disabilities. It includes around 400 new seats, carpet, a state of the art sound and light system and more.

Gush Etzion Regional Council Head Shlomo Ne'eman greeted the audience who arrived to hear some of Sakharof’s chart toppers saying: “We are pleased that the hall is complete and will serve the needs of many residents and visitors to Gush Etzion. We are hopeful that this opening also symbolizes the end of corona. I would like to thank the government which worked tirelessly so that the State of Israel became the first country to escape the pandemic. We will hold events here in accordance with the “Green Pass” guidelines. I would like to thank the matnas and all of our partners in completing this project. We look forward to many more high quality and enriching cultural events, here in Gush Etzion.”