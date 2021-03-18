Israel Dog Unit holds exhibition for IDF brigade officers

Today (Thursday) Kibbutz Migdal Oz in Gush Etzion held a demonstration of its municipal security measures, including the specially trained working dogs provided by the Israel Dog Unit as part of the IDU’s ongoing and highly effective cooperation with security forces throughout Judea and Samaria. The dog is attached to the town’s security forces and integrates seamlessly with the defenses in all areas of the town.



Migdal Oz's furry friend has already proven itself in operation; it has taken part in foiling two separate terrorist infiltrations of Migdal Oz, one of them shortly after the residents had finished lighting their first Chanukah candle.



The Israel Dog Unit has placed more than 70 protection dogs in towns and farms in vulnerable regions, including Judea, Samaria, and other areas of the country. IDU volunteers and dogs work shoulder to shoulder with emergency response teams to find and neutralize terrorists before they can do any harm to the local residents.