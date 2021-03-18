Massive search-and-rescue mission launched for IDF veteran

A massive search-and-rescue effort has been launched in the outskirts of Kfar Shmaryahu, where fifty-year-old Aviram Ben-Ari has been missing since March 16.

"My dad, Aviram, has been suffèring from PTSD because of his military service," said Boaz, as he pleaded with the search volunteers to find and save his father, last seen on a security camera stumbling near the Kfar Shmaryahu Cemetery.

The search is led by the Herzaliya police precinct and the Israel Dog Unit, a nonprofit specializing in search and rescue operations, using working dogs, thermal imaging drones, and a proprietary system for tracking and managing the search.

Numerous other units have lent their support; The Israel National Police has sent a sizable force of police officers, off-road vehicles, horseback units, and helicopters, and the IDF has dispatched both the Oketz canine unit and Eitan, the IDF’s missing-person specialists. The city watch of Kfar Shmaryahu has also participated.

Yekutiel Ben-Yaakov, who is directing the IDU’s operations in the area, commented that ‘This search has the very highest risk profile.” Aviram is considered to be in extreme danger both from his personal background and from the length of time he has been missing.

Residents of the area are asked to be more alert than usual for anyone who seems disoriented or incoherent. Aviram is described as Caucasian, balding, and unshaven.

Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact police or the IDU hotline 0544876709.