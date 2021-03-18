For first time: Polling stations at Ben Gurion Airport

For the first time in an Israeli election, polling stations will be set up at Ben Gurion Airport, Central Elections Committee director-general Orly Adas announced Thursday.

The polling stations are meant to allow people who are obligated to go into isolation upon returning to Israel to vote in next week's election.

"For the first time, we have set up a number of polling stations for people who need to isolate and will land on election day. the airports authority will provide us am entire section inside the airport. This is something which is very unusual us.

Adas noted that unlike previous election campaigns, the preparations this time are continuing until the last minute. "We are working with a lot of uncertainty."

She added that people who are in mandatory isolation who arrive before election day may go to the polls to vote on their own, but verified coronavirus patients can only be transported to the polls by a system set up by the Central elections committee.