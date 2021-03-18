Suspect ID'd by Toronto Police in anti-Semitic attack outside bakery

Police in Toronto, Canada have announced that a suspect has been identified in an anti-Semitic attack outside a local bakery that they have labelled a “suspected hate-motivated assault.”

A person of interest is being sought in the March 12 incident that took place at a bakery in the heavily Jewish Avenue Road and Eglinton Avenue section of Toronto.

Toronto Police Services reported that a man in the bakery was observed making anti-Semitic slurs. He stepped outside with a witness, which led to a heated disagreement. The man continued to make anti-Semitic remarks. The victim intervened and challenged the suspect. The suspect then punched the victim in the face.

"After consultation with the Service's specialized Hate Crime Unit, the assault is being treated as a suspected hate crime," said a March 16 statement from Toronto Police. "This is an active investigation and divisional officers will continue to patrol the area as part of their daily duties."

On Saturday night, a community alert was issued by Canadian human rights activist Avi Benlolo who reported the bakery attack.

Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center posted on Facebook, “We are disgusted by this incident and pleased that police have since identified a person of interest and are treating this incident as a suspected hate crime.”