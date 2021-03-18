Regev's challenge to Bennett

Transportation Minister Miri Regev called on Yamina chairman Naftali Bennett to pledge not to sit in a government led by Yair Lapid in a partnership with Gideon Sa'ar.

Regev wrote on her Twitter account: "In the middle of the 'Regev Live on the Road' broadcast from Or Yehuda, I sent Bennett a simple letter to sign. It's time for him to prove: Is he Lapid's field agent?"

A handwritten letter from Regev, also sent to Bennett on WhatsApp, reads, "I, the undersigned, Naftali Bennett, hereby pledge to my voters that I will not be part of a left-wing government led by Yair Lapid in partnership with Gideon Sa'ar and will support the formation of a stable right-wing government led by national camp leader Binyamin Netanyahu."

Bennett did not sign the letter, and in a response criticized Regev, who as part of her role is also responsible for the operation of Ben Gurion Airport.

"Miri - I already hoped that you would announce your resignation of because of the failure to deal with the mutations at Ben Gurion Airport," Bennett wrote to Regev in response.

"PS - Tell me, is there a moment when you actually care about the people instead of dealing in politics? Enough already, people here are collapsing," the Yamina chairman added.