PM Netanyahu: 'It's either us - or a failing government'

One week prior to elections, Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu warned against electing Yesh Atid's head, MK Yair Lapid, as prime minister.

At an elections conference in Tirat Hacarmel, Netanyahu said: "There is one more week to decide who will be the next prime minister - myself or Yair Lapid. That is the question. It depends on you."

"Now, in order for that to happen, I ask each and every one of you to bring three Likud members to the voting booth, so that we will have a strong and stable right-wing government, with the Likud and its candidates leading - not the failing rotation government, between Lapid, [Yamina Chairman MK Naftali] Bennett, and [New Hope Chairman MK] GIdeon [Sa'ar]."

He added: "Gideon won't be - his seats will be lapped up - but it's not important."

According to Netanyahu, the alternative government will also have Yisrael Beytenu's chair, MK Avigdor Liberman, and Labor's MK Merav MIchaeli will be Education Minister, with Meretz chief MK Nitzan Horowitz as Foreign Affairs and Defense Minister.

Horowitz, Netanyahu added, "supports the decision of the International Criminal Court in Hague to try our soldiers as war criminals - it's an embarrassment."

"This is the choice: Our stable and strong government, which will improve the economy, or a failing government led by Lapid, who knows nothing about finance."

"It's him and them - or us. And it has to be us," he declared.