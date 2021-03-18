Probe into former President Trump's assets interviewing key players

After legal wrangling, New York prosecutors now have access to eight years of former US President Donald Trump’s tax returns. The Manhattan District Attorney’s office is set to meet with key players in a case examining the finer details of the former President’s much talked about business practices.

On Friday, Trump’s estranged former personal lawyer Michael Cohen will meet with District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr.’s investigative team for the eighth time since being sent to federal prison on tax evasion and campaign finance charges.

The Associated Press reported that Cohen recently answered investigator queries about the Trump Seven Springs estate. They were probing his knowledge of the value of the massive 200-acre Westchester County property, seeking to ascertain if the value was inflated to claim a $21 million income tax deduction.

Vance has hired former federal prosecutor Mark Pomerantz, who prosecuted mob boss John Gotti, as a special Assistant District Attorney to help oversee the investigation.

The probe is looking into Trump and his businesses and whether the value of assets was inflated or deflated for purposes of securing favorable loans and tax deductions.

Vance is also investigating “hush-money” paid out to women by Trump associates.