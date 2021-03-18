Health Ministry: Less than 1,500 new coronavirus cases diagnosed

Israel's Health Ministry on Thursday morning reported that 1,496 Israelis were diagnosed with coronavirus on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, the results of 78,854 coronavirus tests were received, and 2% of them turned up positive, for an infection coefficient of 0.68.

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, 824,926 Israelis have been diagnosed with COVID-19, and 6,062 have died of the virus, There are currently 24,003 active cases around the country.

A total of 899 coronavirus patients are hospitalized, of whom 579 are in serious condition and 237 are in critical condition. The number of patients on ventilators currently stands at 196.

So far, Israel has vaccinated 5,158,059 of its citizens with the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, of whom 4,421,370 have received the second dose as well.