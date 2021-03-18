Ahead of elections, rabbis swing support behind Bezalel Smotrich

Knesset member Bezalel Smotrich, who heads the Religious Zionism party, on Tuesday afternoon sat down with Rabbi Sholom Gold and Rabbi Meyer Fendel to discuss the different needs of new immigrants in Israel.

Rabbi Gold and Rabbi Fendel, both immigrants themselves, have established Jewish communities throughout the world.

Rabbi Meyer Fendel helped build yeshiva day schools in Long Island, New York. He founded the Hebrew Academy of Nassau County (HANC) and the Young Israel of West Hempstead.. HANC was always filled with teachings of Zionism and Chesed. Under his leadership it became one of the first day schools to encourage their high school seniors to spend a year in an Israeli yeshiva or seminary. Many graduates of HANC are now settled in Israel. After making aliyah (immigration to Israel) to Har Nof in the 1980s, he continued his role as an educator establishing a seminary for girls, Machon Moriah, and taught there for many years.

As a young man in 1959, Rabbi Gold came to Toronto to establish the Ner Israel Yeshiva, where he also built and developed Congregation Bnei Torah in Willowdale, a northern suburb of Toronto. In 1982, Rabbi Gold made aliyah to Har Nof, where he founded it’s first English speaking shul. Rabbi Gold currently lives in Jerusalem and is the Dean of the Avrom Silver Jerusalem College for Adults OR Israel Center. He was one of the founders of the Ichud Harabanim L’maan Eretz Yisrael V’am Yisrael, under the guidance of the Chief Rabbis Avraham Shapira z”l and Mordechai Eliyahu z”l. And lastly, his shiurim, the “Rabbi Gold’s Tapes” have been an inspiration to countless families who have made aliyah.

During Tuesday’s discussion, Rabbi Gold spoke about how the Land of Israel has been built through many trials and tribulations. He compared these challenges to various challenges he faced building a community for Americans in Har Nof forty years ago. He discussed the difficulties olim (immigrants) face when they arrive in Israel, such as cultural gaps, language barriers, and earning a livelihood.

Bezalel Smotrich showed great appreciation for the journeys Rabbi Gold and Rabbi Fendel made to live in Israel and help lay down roots for Jews from North America. He was grateful for the paths these two rabbis helped carve in Israel, as each inspired their sons to follow in the fathers’ paths: Rabbi Dov Fendel lives in Sderot and Rabbi Menachem Gold resides in Afula.

Smotrich said “he has worked with Rabbi Doron Peretz, who is head of the Mizrachi movement, over the past couple of years to help Jews around the world develop a love for the State of Israel and to strengthen that love of those who have already made aliyah.”

He also discussed the finances he has helped secure for different organizations that aid Jews from around the world connect with Israel.

Smotrich believes Israel needs to be prepared for the hundreds of thousands of Jews that are going to make aliyah in the coming years.

“I think that there is a possibility right now to bring hundreds of thousands of Jews to the Land of Israel,” he said. “Although a large number of them are from Europe, there are also many from the United States. The election of Joe Biden is very concerning. The progressive Democrats are happy with the result, but the Orthodox Jews residing in the United States are not. Even those who are very comfortable financially in the US are worried what is going to happen. We need to figure out what Israel can do to help American Jewry make aliyah.”

Smotrich also spoke about Israel’s role on the world’s stage, which is bolstered by a strong economy with Israel at the forefront of technological developments. He discussed how Israel has become a more religious country in recent years and how a love for the Land of Israel has enabled a successful return to Judea and Samaria. He added that he is glad that Jews from all over the world will soon be coming home to help propel Israel further forward, expressing an eagerness to help olim take part in all that Israel has to offer.

Towards the end of the meeting, Rabbi Gold asked Smotrich what was his plan to “fix the country.”

Smotrich responded: “We need a large Religious Zionist party that has a clear vision, that will [with G-d’s help] be a part of a strong nationalist government. Our party will do a lot of great things.”

He concluded by saying, “First and foremost, our party will help repair the judicial system that has been a source of many issues. Additionally, we will strengthen the Jewish Identity, the settlement movement throughout Israel, and the Torah and yeshivas.”

Rabbi Gold and Rabbi Fendel gave Smotrich a parting blessing, saying, “Both of us are blessing Bezalel to be like the original Bezalel who built the Tabernacle of the People of Israel. May you have a great and important job, and much success.”