Prosecution closes investigation of Tel Aviv elevator tragedy

The Tel Aviv District Attorney's Office announced on Wednesday evening that it has decided to close the investigation of the elevator disaster in Tel Aviv, in which Dean Shoshani and Stav Harari drowned in the parking lot of their home in Tel Aviv.

"No person, entity or authority has been found to whom negligence can be attributed at the threshold required according to criminal law," the prosecution said.

About six months ago, the couple's families filed a lawsuit against those they claimed were responsible for the disaster.

In the statement of claim, the plaintiffs identified five bodies that they claimed were responsible for the tragedy that claimed the lives of the two.

The defendants are the Tel Aviv-Yafo Municipality, Schindler Elevators, the Fire Services, the owner of the building where the incident occurred and the insurance company of the Tel Aviv-Yafo Municipality.

"The indictment details the acts of negligence of each and every one of the defendants that directly caused the tragedy in which the late Dean Shoshani and Stav Harari lost their lives," said the attorneys. "The investigation of the incident shows that the writing was on the wall and the Tel Aviv Municipality as well as the other defendants decided to ignore previous flooding incidents that occurred in the area and abandoned the lives of the residents."