Father stabs 13-year-old son, then flees

A 13-year-old boy was seriously injured in a violent incident at a home in Kiryat Gat on Wednesday evening.

The father of the boy, who is suspected of stabbing his son, fled the scene and was arrested by the police after a manhunt.

Magen David Adom paramedics who were called to the home provided the boy with medical care and evacuated him in critical condition to Barzilai Hospital in Ashkelon while performing resuscitation operations.

The Israel Police said, "Police forces were recently called to a house in the city of Kiryat Gat following a report of a domestic violence incident, during which a man allegedly injured his 13-year-old son and fled. The minor was evacuated to hospital by medical officials."

MDA paramedic Amir Peretz said, "Upon my arrival at the home, I was led to a boy who was lying unconscious, with no pulse and not breathing and with injuries to his body. We immediately began medical treatment that included stopping bleeding, bandages and performing resuscitation operations. We put him in an intensive care ambulance while continuing medical treatment and evacuated him to the hospital in critical condition while performing advanced resuscitation operations."