Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu composes special prayer for Passover cleaning

Ahead of the Passover holiday, Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu, the Chief Rabbi of Tzfat, has composed a new special prayer to be recited before cleaning one’s home for the holiday.

The prayer has been published in several languages, among them Hebrew and English.

The English version is as follows:

A Short Prayer before Pesach Cleaning

“We are cleaning our house with the intention to fulfill the positive commandment of the Torah to eliminate leaven and hametz.

“And You, Great, Mighty, and Awesome God, help us to clean our thoughts, to clean our actions. To purify our house, so that neither the evil inclination nor controversy should enter.

“May you bless this house with an abundance of purity and holiness. Amen, may it be Your will.”