Plaid Cymru, Welsh political party, vows to tackle allegations of internal anti-Semitism

Plaid Cymru, a Welsh nationalist and social democracy political party which champions Welsh independence, has announced that it has a problem dealing with anti-Semitism in its ranks.

Liz Saville Roberts, the party's parliamentary leader, said that the complaints procedures to deal with anti-Semitism are "insufficiently robust," reported BBC News.

Her published report into anti-Semitism within the party recommends updating its definition of Jew hatred and changing the way complaints are looked into.

The party stated it "always challenge(s) prejudice and discrimination."

However, Roberts described the report as providing "positive recommendations to put our own house in order."

Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price said that the report's recommendations should be fully implemented. Price tasked Roberts with writing the report in October 2020 after "a number of anti-Semitism complaints made against party members and representatives over the last two years", according to the party.

The review included interviews with party members, Jewish community groups and human rights groups.

While Plaid Cymru adopted an anti-Semitism definition in February 2020, the statement differs in two crucial aspects from the IHRA Working Definition of Anti-Semitism.

Roberts said in an interview with BBC News that the statement was not "universally welcomed" within the party when it was adopted.

Her report concluded that Plaid Cymru should full adopt the IHRA Working Definition of Anti-Semitism, along with updating its statement on anti-Semitic conduct.

With over 11,500 members, it is the second largest political party in Wales by membership, behind only Welsh Labour.

There has been a Jewish presence in Wales since the 13th Century. Shortly after the English conquest of Wales, King Edward expelled the Jews from England and Wales. Jews did not return to Wales until after Jews returned to England in 1655.