American Jewish Committee urges UN members to adopt official anti-Semitism definition

The American Jewish Committee (AJC) is urging UN member states to adopt the IHRA Working Definition of Anti-Semitism.

The International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of anti-Semitism is a 38-word statement that reads, "Antisemitism is a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews. Rhetorical and physical manifestations of antisemitism are directed toward Jewish or non-Jewish individuals and/or their property, toward Jewish community institutions and religious facilities."

In order to combat anti-Semitism, people in positions of authority must be able to identify it, Jason Isaacson, AJC Chief Policy and Political Affairs Officer, explained.

"They must be able to see the danger in a willfully, or even casually, hateful remark. And in this era, when antisemitism is too often camouflaged in rhetoric that derides or negates the legitimacy of Israel, they must be able to separate criticism, which is fair game, from prejudice, which is unacceptable," he said.

He said that the IHRA definition "performs that function precisely."

"There is no need to revise or renegotiate the definition, which has been embraced by dozens of national governments and numerous other public and private entities," he said.

He added that combating Jew hatred "requires credible, consistent leadership, and the commitment, discipline, and resources to formulate and implement a comprehensive strategy to carry it out."

The IHRA definition has been endorsed by Dr. Ahmed Shaheed, the UN Special Rapporteur for Freedom of Religion or Belief. It has also been endorsed by many government all all levels. Recently, the Biden administration signalled its support for the definition.