Summit brings together world mayors to fight Jew hatred

On Tuesday, Frankfurt am Main hosted the 2021 Mayors Summit Against Anti-Semitism in partnership with the Combat Anti-Semitism Movement (CAM).

The online event featured mayors and municipal leaders from around the world who came together for a "common mission - to eradicate hatred and prejudice from our cities."

During the conference, a "broad array of innovative ideas were shared in the realms of education, law enforcement, and community cohesion, among others, as our summit participants charted a new path forward in the fight against the world’s oldest hatred."

The conference was put together to address the gap between policy solution combating anti-Semitism at all levels of government and their real world implementation, where the effects of Jew-hatred need to be confronted with lasting solutions.

"We are coming together here today to empower those who are seeking to gain a new unique perspective on the collective efforts to eliminate Jew hatred from the planet," said CAM Executive Director Sacha Roytman Dratwa.

Toronto Mayor John Tory noted that the Canadian city has a Jewish history going back "literally centuries." Toronto, with a Jewish population of 190,000, is the 15th most populous Jewish municipality in the world.

Tory said that while the local Jewish community has contributed to all aspects of city life, anti-Semitism was long a problem. With the election of Toronto first Jewish mayor, Nathan Phillips, in 1955, the city began to tackle anti-Semitism and other forms of discrimination, eventually becoming a world "human rights leader."

Shawn R. Klein, the mayor of Livingston, New Jersey (population: 30,054), was proud of his town for being the first municipality in the United States to pass a resolution against the anti-Semitic BDS movement in 2016.

At nearly 50 percent Jewish, Livingstone is one of the most Jewish areas in the country.

"As mayor I understand that while a municipal government has to do the everyday things like fixing potholes and keeping the water running, it is also crucial for the government to make larger statements about the world we live in. We must call out injustice and lead the way forward to make the world a better place for us all," said Klein.