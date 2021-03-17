Meet David Roytman - creator of the luxury kippah and Judaica market

Click here for Luxury Judaica

David Roytman, the founder of David Roytman Luxury Judaica, spoke to Arutz Sheva about his business which began with the production of "luxury kippot" (Kippah/Yarmulke - the Jewish religious head covering).

"I saw many people coming in the morning to their offices driving luxury cars, many of them wearing very nice, designed suits. But they were wearing on their heads something they called a kippah but which was very different from the suit and other clothes. So my dream was to change this," he explains.

Roytman notes that there were no other options for purchasing luxury kippahs before his company began selling them.

"For hundreds of years, maybe 2,000 years, Jews were afraid to show their identity. Things changed. Maybe in the last 30 years, Jews can wear everywhere any kippah they want," he explains.

"To be a Jew, especially a religious Jew, is not easy. I know this as a young guy who came from the Soviet Union," he says. "If you are in this life, which is so difficult, and you are not proud of what you are doing, then why? And if you are proud, you should show this."

He states that his brand was created in the belief that "you must respect your Judaica."

"We started with the classic model of kippahs for suits, for regular clothes. Then we create every season -we have two seasons, for Pesach and Rosh Hashannah, And we have a jeans collection. Kids making their Bar Mitzvah want to have something modern, something nice. They get a jeans kippah, a bag for their tallit made from jeans, and a tallit made from jeans. It makes their Bar Mitzvah so different. They respect and are proud of their Judaica in a completely new way."

