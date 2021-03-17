Merav Ben Ari: 'Yair Lapid gave everything to Benny Gantz'

Former MK Merav Ben Ari, who served as part of the right-wing Kulanu party and is now running with MK Yair Lapid's Yesh Atid party, told 103 FM Radio that what she fears most is that Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu will remain in his seat.

"There is concern, guys. We're on the last stretch, and we are worried and troubled. Yesterday, I walked among those in Meir Park in Tel Aviv - not in Netivot, in Tel Aviv - and many people are still on the fence," she said.

"You wouldn't believe it. We have a real concern," she emphasized. "The fact that [Religious Zionism Chairman MK Bezalel] Smotrich polled at six seats yesterday and today is talking about canceling Netanyahu's trial - I think that people need to stream to the polling booths to replace him."

Regarding Defense Minister Benny Gantz's Blue and White party, she said: "I think that the event called 'Blue and White' should have already ended, because we understood that you do good work, but let us lead from now on."

"Lapid gave everything to Benny Gantz: He gave up on the rotation, all of his area, and all the activists were made to support the issue of Benny Gantz becoming prime minister. So there's no vengeance here, but responsibility for our country and replacing the government is the focus right now.

"When I walk around and people tell me that they're voting for Meretz, I tell them to vote for Meretz. About everything else, I definitely influence and tell them to vote for us, but people give me strange excuses. They say that anyways we won't be able 'to move him,' and anyways there will be fifth elections. What happened? It wasn't like this in 2019.