Terrorist Tried To Commit Suicide With 35 Kilograms Of Explosives

When Shimon Levi was a baby, he survived a terrorist attack against all odds. A suicide bomber had set off 35 explosives right next to him and his parents. Hours later, a Zaka volunteer found him crying on the ground with a piece of shrapnel pierced into his leg after he flew three meters into the air. The fact that he survived was nothing short of a miracle.

But today, he is in need of another one:

Grateful to be alive yet severely injured, Shimon’s parents were left handicapped after the terrorist attack. Ever since, finances have been tight. Now that Levi is engaged, he is feeling the everlasting influence of the terrorist attack on his life more than ever.

“Because of our situation, my parents don’t know how they will pay for the wedding”, he writes on a crowdfunding page.

“This terrorist tried to kill our family. He tried to erase our existence. Please don’t let him! Please, help me build a new Jewish home.”

With the help of strangers across the world, his family name will live on for generations to come.