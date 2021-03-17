

Watch: 100 haredi IDF soldiers sing 'Ani Ma'amin' Haredi soldiers - most of them married with families - finish Home Front Command's special basic training and begin serving in reserves. Watch this clip from their end-of-training ceremony. Arutz Sheva Staff ,

