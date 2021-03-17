Benny Gantz: 'Netanyahu is afraid I'll be prime minister'

Defense Minister Benny Gantz, who heads the Knesset's Blue and White party, told Israel Hayom that there may be fifth elections - and that he himself will become prime minister, under the agreement he made previously with Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

"There is definitely the possibility that I will become prime minister this November, and that is the option that Netanyahu fears most," Gantz said.

"There is no way that I will sit with Netanyahu again," he said. "The most important goal right now is to remove him from his position in the upcoming elections. Otherwise Israel will enter an infinite elections loop."

Gantz, however, does not seem fazed by the fact that his party is not guaranteed to pass the electoral threshold: "I don't have the drive of someone who is trying to avoid trial. Do I need to apologize for that?"

Criticizing the center-left camp, he said: "In our camp people don't understand that you can smear the leader behind his back, but on the day of truth, everyone lines up behind him. I personally am a lot more appreciated among Likud voters than among my own voters. They appreciate someone who doesn't zigzag."

Regarding former Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn's decision to leave Blue and White, Gantz said: "What he did proved to me that I didn't really know him. I fought for him so that he would be Justice Minister. I expected to be treated differently."