Former head rabbi of Gush Katif, Yigal Kamenizki: 'Crucial elections'

Rabbi Yigal Kaminetzky, who had called on all religious Zionist parties to unite in an earlier interview with Arutz Sheva, said that the upcoming elections would determine the Jewish character of the State of Israel.

Rabbi Kaminetzky stated that the issue of Jewish identity is the most significant and disturbing issue at hand, and that, "we want to bring Judaism back to the state."

Rabbi Kaminetzky also claimed Yamina chairman Naftali Bennett's primary concern wasn't Judaism, which, "may be interesting for him," but "is not his biggest priority."

Arutz Sheva had another opportunity to sit down with Rabbi Kaminetzky today and ask a number of key questions regarding religious Zionism and where it stands today.

You led a campaign to unite the religious Zionist parties. How do you view the current political landscape?

It's unfortunate that we weren't able to unite all the parties in the sector but the current union (of the Religious Zionism party, Otzma Yehudit, and Noam) is a significant achievement in its own right. When I began trying to make it happen, most people scoffed at the notion, labeling it as "unrealistic." Everyone realized that the key issue at play was the difference of opinion regarding the Jewish character of the State.

Do you think the Yamina party headed by Bennett does not represent the belief system of religious Zionism - as you've previously stated?

You can keep things hidden under the table only for so long. A party leader determines its agenda and anyone following the things [Bennett] has said and done in the past realizes the Torah world isn't at the top of his priority scale.

Rabbi Kaminetzky was asked to comment about an interview with MK Bennett that was aired on Shabbat.

They (members of Yamina) tout the good of the Jewish people, but you can't begin discussing the Jewish value system without first mentioning the Torah.

Do (Yamina candidates) Matan Kahana and Idit Silman not represent Torah values?

Prophecy was given to the fools - (he quotes from the Talmud). There's no way of knowing.