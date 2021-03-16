Israeli tech can diagnose COVID-19 through the eye

An innovative device developed in Israel manages to differentiate between coronavirus patients and healthy people, through a retinal scan that lasts 40 seconds, Channel 13 News reported.

Professor Guy Kleinman, director of the ophthalmology department at Wolfson Medical Center, explained that "the coronavirus is in a lot of fluid in the body, and it is also in tears - but it is difficult for us to diagnose it."

This first-of-its-kind imaging device developed by the 'Edom' company, which, like a kind of MRI scan of the eye, divides the eye into thin layers until suspicious molecules can be identified in them - even the fatty shell that coats the coronavirus.