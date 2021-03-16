An achievement for medical cannabis researchers

Significant progress was made at Bar Ilan University's Faculty of Science in the development of cannabis strains resistant to diseases affecting plants.

This new study, a collaboration between Bar Ilan University researchers and the CANN-IL company headed by Yosef Weizmann, is a significant milestone in the race to ensure quality and healthy medical cannabis strains without the need for chemical sprays and radiation.

David Weizmann, who serves as head of the company's business development unit, explained: "Our goal is to harness the vast knowledge accumulated in the academic sphere to create "elite varieties" of cannabis, meaning varieties that will combine all the qualities a grower is looking for: high cannabinoid concentrations, unique odor compositions and, last but not least, resistance to diseases."

He added: "Currently, 'CANN-IL' is amongst one of the only companies, in the world, with the ability to develop such strains. Bar-Ilan researchers were able to significantly reduce the amount of time required for the development of disease-resistant strains. In the beginning, we estimated that we would have to wait at least five years for the study's first results. In practice, it took us only two years, a tremendous achievement. "

"Our goals are to set a new standard for the global cannabis market, to prevent chemical sprays and radiation that harm the grower, the plant, and the consumer, thus making it easier for growers to provide patients quality and safe strains to use" Weizmann said.

The head of the research team at Bar Ilan's Faculty of Sciences, and Israel Prize for Agricultural Research recipient, Prof. Yigal Cohen, stated: "Thanks to the collaboration between 'CANN-IL' and our research team, we have been able to produce high-quality medical cannabis strains that are resistant to diseases. The use of these varieties will greatly contribute to the environment and will provide consumers with quality and safe products."