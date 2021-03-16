Rumors swirl that the former president is feuding with son-in-law

According to recent media reports, Donald Trump's son-in law Jared Kushner, who worked as a senior White House advisor negotiating the Abraham Accord peace deals, has decided to distance himself from the former President, leaving politics to spend time with his family.

Kushner and Ivanka Trump, who also worked as a senior advisor in the Trump administration, were reportedly seen golfing with their sons Theodore and Joseph at the Trump Doral course on Sunday while Donald Trump spent time at a different Trump course nearby in Palm Beach.

Media reports of a rift come as their separate weekend golf outings were just the latest time in recent weeks that the former president and his kids were discovered to be playing golf at separate locations or at separate times.

The rift between Trump and Kushner, according to media sources, appears to be over Trump's allegations of election fraud and the subsequent events that took place, including the storming of the capital.

The Daily Mail is reporting "simmering tensions" between Trump and Kushner appear to have developed in the last few days before the former president left Washington DC. It is not clear who is to blame for the rift. However, they seem to be purposefully avoiding each other.

Notably Kushner was not present among Trump's entourage during his speech at the CPAC conference in February.

The Daily Mail was told by Trump advisor Jason Miller that rumors of the estrangement are false, and that the two recently had lunch together.