University of Illinois responds to complaints of anti-Semitism by creating advisory coucil

Reacting to concerns of campus Jewish groups who went public last year with complaints of anti-Semitism on the campus of the University of Illinois, Chancellor Robert Jones on Friday announced the creation of an advisory council to study the issue.

According to local newspaper the Urbana News-Gazette, Jones sent out a mass email making good on his promise to the groups to do more to combat anti-Jewish discrimination at the school.

The Chancellor's Advisory Council on Jewish and Campus Life will “help us advance our commitment to an inclusive community where anti-Semitism and all other forms of hate will not be tolerated and each one of us can live and thrive in our full humanity,” wrote Jones.

The council will be co-chaired by Erez Cohen, executive director of Illini Hillel and former Chancellor Richard Herman. Rabbi Dovid Tiechtel, director of the Chabad Center for Jewish Life, will also be on the committee.

In November, the university released a statement on anti-Semitism after Jewish groups publicized their March 2020 complaint accusing campus administration of ignoring ongoing anti-Semitism.