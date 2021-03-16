Statues unveiled in honour of trailblazing Supreme Court Justice

The late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been honored with two statues in New York City, where he was born.

On Friday, a bronze statue of the Brooklyn-born Jewish justice was unveiled in New York City's Central Park. The statue was part of an exhibit of statues that memorialize the accomplishments of women during Women's History Month.

An indoor statue of Ginsburg was unveiled at City Point in downtown Brooklyn and will be open to the public for viewing from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

The statue was designed with input from Ginsburg for the "Statues of Equality" event.

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams has declared Ginsburg's birthday, March 15, to be "Justice Ginsburg Day."

Ginsburg died last September at the age of 87 after a period of ill health.