Yamina chairman Naftali Bennett: My dream - a right-wing government to heal the Nation

Chairman of Yamina and former defense minister Naftali Bennett visited Beit El today (Tuesday, March 16th). Bennett said he devotes a majority of his time helping revive the financial situation of Israeli citizens and shared his vision for the day after elections with residents of the community.

"We aren't locked in on any political approach - we're more concerned about the wellbeing of the State and its people," he delcared during the visit. "Perhaps this is what sets us apart from other parties. Our main priorities are the People and Land of Israel."

According to Bennett, the upcoming Knesset elections is not a referendum between the Right and Left. "The Right has 80 seats, the entire Left has 30 at best. The question is not who's stronger - it's whether we'll continue this gridlock and head for a fifth, sixth and seventh election rounds."

Bennett didn't miss an opportunity to attack the Likud and longtime rival Netanyahu. ''I regret saying this, but right now the Likud isn't being run they way it's supposed to be. They're doing plenty but none of this has anything to do with the good of the People. Many party officials occupy key positions that are crucial to our quality of life, national security, education, but they use these for their own personal good. It's awful that they see no issue with dragging the country into yet another election. As for us, we know exactly what we want to accomplish and that's to work on behalf of the People and State of Israel."

The Yamina head recounted the insight he received while he served as Head of the Yesha Council and fought to prevent the demolition of Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria. "But there are dozens of others that need our help," he pointed out. "So how much did we actually accomplish? The matter needs to be tackled from the root," he continued. "Then there was the moment we realized that whoever is in charge of the Ministry of Justice controls the country. And in 2015, without wielding a whole lot of political control, I stood up to Netanyahu and demanded the Ministry for Ayelet Shaked who took over and changed it from within."

''Today, little is left of the old Supreme Court. Shaked provided the State a way of dealing with the legal apparatus by appointing 300 right-wing judges to all courts nationwide including the Supreme and suddenly, for the first time in 40 years, it's now deferring from ruling on all matters of State. I can't wait for the day the government - not court system is the one to decide."

''This is what we're all about - changing the entire equation from the root on up..."

Bennett explained his self-proclaimed "obsession" with people's ability to make a living. "Many accuse me of constantly talking about the economy. Israelis are fighting for their survival. Soon, paid leaves organized by companies during the COVID pandemic will come to an end and they will have nowhere to come back to. My goal is to ensure the wellbeing of the People. Helping them make a living is a top priority. A true leader's first obligation is caring for his constituents' financial welfare."

Bennett recounted how during the days leading up to the deportation of Jews from Gush Katif, while the religious community was making every possible effort to stave off the destruction, businesses and cafes in the central of the country were filled to the brim and life continued as if nothing was amiss. "I was appalled by the disconnect within our society," he says. "We were alone back then, but if the religious Zionist sector gains power and figures out a way to sustain the nation, they will come over to our side. When all's said and done, each person is dependent on his fellow man."

Bennett recalled how in 2009, the Right won 61 seats but Netanyahu preferred a government with Ehud Barak as defense minister over one with the National Union. Referring to Netanyahu, he said the Prime Minister has made promises that he's failed to keep "time and again" and that there was "no use trusting his word."

"My dream is a right-wing government that will heal the Nation. I don't intend to trample out the rights of others like they did to us in the aftermath of the Oslo Accords, when people made fun of us and called us names. It's one thing to enforce your democratic policies, but please don't trample that of others." "Do they love this country more than we do?," he asked and answered: "They don't."

Bennett continued: "We will find a way to coexist under our leadership, but that connection will not be one based on hatred but of mutual responsibility."

The Yamina chairman spoke about his party's economic plan to cut taxes and said the fact that a young couple could not afford to buy an apartment was the antithesis to the Zionist dream, noting that during Likud's tenure in office, housing prices doubled. "An apartment that cost one million 12 years ago is now twice as much while Netanyahu continues making promises. Talk is cheap. He hasn't improved the national economy, the judiciary system, or national unity. In a few week's time, we'll form a working right-wing government and will need to climb out of this predicament."