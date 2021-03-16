Jerusalem born actress, fierce critic of Israeli government, to star as reporter

Israeli-American actress Natalie Portman, a vocal critic of the Netanyahu government who accused the Prime Minister of committing "atrocities" in Israel, is set to star as a Jewish housewife and mother who becomes an investigative reporter in a new series produced by Apple TV+ entitled Lady in the Lake.

The show is based on the same titled 2019 bestselling novel by Laura Lippman. The story revolves around events taking place in 1960s Baltimore. Portman portrays housewife Maddie Schwartz who takes up investigative journalism, working for the local newspaper on the story of two unsolved murders.

The show is being directed by Israeli director Alma Har'el who also wrote the first episode. The role will be the first starring television credit for Portman, known primarily for her movie work.

The 39-year old Jerusalem born actress and left wing activist has campaigned for various political causes during a long career that began when she was only eight-years old, as well as offered her support for Democratic Party candidates.

She infamously refused to accept the $2 million Genesis Prize – which terms itself the "Jewish Nobel" – because of her outspoken dislike of Prime Minister Netanyahu and his government. She blamed him for "mistreatment of those suffering from today's atrocities" and added that it "is simply not in line with my Jewish values."

When questioned, Portman said at the time that she was not part of the BDS movement and did not endorse it.