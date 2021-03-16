England: Prince Philip released from hospital

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, was released home Tuesday after spending several weeks in hospitals.

According to British reports, Prince Philip, 99, is doing well after his 28-day hospitalization.

In a Tuesday statement, Buckingham Palace confirmed: "The Duke of Edinburgh has today been discharged from King Edward VII's hospital and has returned to Windsor Castle, following treatment for an infection and a successful procedure for a preexisting condition."

"His Royal Highness wishes to thank all the medical staff who looked after him at both kind Edward VII's hospital and St Bartholomew's Hospital, and everyone who has sent their good wishes."

Nearly two weeks ago, the Palace announced that the Duke had undergone successful heart surgery and would remain hospitalized for another few days, until his complete recovery.

In recent years, Prince Philip, who is just months away from his 100th birthday, has suffered from various health issues.

He was admitted to King Edward VII's Hospital on February 16, on a precautionary basis, due to an infection. Later, he was transferred to St. Bartholomew's hospital for treatment for a pre-existing heart condition, unrelated to coronavirus. There, he underwent testing and treatment, prior to being sent back to King Edward VII.