Virtual meeting hosted by United Nations tackles dangers of anti-Semitism

On Monday, the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) hosted a virtual conference on combating anti-Semitism.

Exploring Holistic Approaches to Combating Antisemitism spoke about the official definition of anti-Semitism and how to fight the worldwide problem of discrimination against Jews.

It featured multiple speakers including Rabbi Arthur Schneier, UNAOC goodwill ambassador, Malcolm Hoenlein, Vice Chair of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations and Irwin Cotler, Canada's Special Envoy on Preserving Holocaust Remembrance and Combating Antisemitism.

Topics included combating anti-Semitic hate speech and violence, and adopting the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) Working Definition of Anti-Semitism.

"We need to enhance the adoption and implementation of the IHRA definition," said Colter, a human rights lawyer and former Canadian politician who worked on developing the definition for a number of years. "Which is not only the most authoritative, comprehensive and international consensus definition that we have... but I can attest to its uniquely democratic process of adoption."

The U.N. has long been criticized for harbouring an open anti-Israel bias, which organizations such as the World Jewish Congress have stated has crossed over the line into anti-Semitism on numerous occasions. The U.N. has also been called out by multiple organizations and individuals over the years for not doing enough to combat the growing danger of worldwide anti-Semitism.