Prayer circle alerted that woman they’ve been praying for is already dead

Gadol and legendary Jewish educator Rav Chaim Walkin made a rare video appearance yesterday, on behalf of a Petach Tivka family whose tragedy has made the news.

Mrs. Devorah Broiner passed away last week from coronavirus, despite being young and healthy. She left behind 8 children, the youngest of whom is only 6. Grieving husband Rabbi Yehuda Broiner is well-known and respected Torah scholar. Their suffering has driven home the stark reality that the pandemic is not yet over.

Many throughout the community had joined to pray for her and were shocked when news came that she had suddenly died.

Mrs. Broiner’s passing, however, was only the beginning of the family’s suffering. They have no way to keep themselves financially afloat, and in addition to grief they also feel tremendous fear for their safety.

“Fortunate is the person who has the merit to participate in the mitzvah [of helping them],” says Rav Walkin in his brief but powerful video address.

