'New Iron Dome systems mean Israelis can sleep peacefully'

The Israel Missile Defense Organization (IMDO), in the Israel Ministry of Defense and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems have successfully completed a test campaign of the Iron Dome Weapon System (IDDS). This campaign, along with two recent Iron Dome flight tests, demonstrated a significant upgrade of the system’s technological capabilities. The Iron Dome was tested in a range of complex scenarios and successfully intercepted and destroyed targets simulating existing and emerging threats, including the simultaneous interception of multiple UAVs as well as a salvo of rockets and missiles.

This campaign took place in a testing site in southern Israel, with the participation of IAF Air Defense Warfighters. The new version of the Iron Dome system will be delivered to the IAF and the Navy for operational use and will strengthen Israel’s multi-tier missile defense capabilities.

The development of the Iron Dome is led by the IMDO in the Ministry of Defense. The prime contractor for its development is Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. The system’s MMR radar is developed by ELTA, a subsidiary of Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), and the command and control system (BMC), is developed by mPrest.

Head of the Israel Missile Defense Organization in the Ministry of Defense, Moshe Patel: “Thirty years after the First Gulf War, which led to the establishment of the Israel Missile Defense Organization, and ten years after the Iron Dome’s first operational interception, we have achieved a significant leap forward in the technological capabilities of the Iron Dome system. In the three test campaigns conducted in the last few months, the Iron Dome system demonstrated outstanding capabilities against evolving threats, including successfully intercepting salvos of rockets and missiles as well as intercepting multiple UAVs simultaneously. The new configuration of the Iron Dome system will be delivered to the IAF and Navy for operational use, and will further strengthen the State of Israel’s multi-tier missile defense array.”

General Manager of Rafael's Air and Missile Defense Division, Brig. Gen. (Res.) Pini Yungman: "Rafael and the IMDO have been continuously upgrading Iron Dome's capabilities over the last decade, constantly improving its technological and operational performance. Our forward-looking approach allows us to address projected threats that are emerging around us. The capabilities that were demonstrated in this last test will ensure additional protection to the State of Israel."