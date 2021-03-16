Tamar Zandberg: 'Benny Gantz will be PM Netanyahu's 61st Knesset seat'

MK Tamar Zandberg, head of the left-wing Meretz party, spoke to 103 FM Radio about the recent polls showing that her party may not pass the electoral threshold, and that if it does, it will receive just four Knesset seats.

"I am proud to say that unlike many parties, the moment our voters see that we are shaky and having a hard time, instead of deserting us, they come back to us and support us," Zandberg said in the interview.

"There is no substitute for Meretz, and Meretz's seats are the bunker of the bloc - without it, the bloc falls and [Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin] Netanyahu has 62 seats."

Zandberg added: "In these elections, a vote for Meretz is the most ethical and strategic vote, and [Yesh Atid Chairman MK Yair] Lapid knows this. He himself said that he needs Meretz and does not want the party to falter."

On the other hand, she said, Defense Minister Benny Gantz, who heads the Blue and White party, "is a leading candidate for Netanyahu's 61st Knesset seat. We are not ruling out sitting with people we never imagined sitting with in the past."