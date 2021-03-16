He got engaged. That's when things started to go downhill

Two months ago, an American-Israeli family celebrated their son’s engagement in their home. Benny was the youngest in his family, and everyone that he knew was overjoyed for him. But nothing in the world could have prepared his family for what they are facing now.

Benny’s father contracted Covid two weeks ago. Most shockingly to everyone who knew him, he didn’t survive. Then, two days later, Benny’s married sister caught it as well. She too didn’t make it, leaving the entire family and community in tremendous shock and grief.

Please click here and give what you can.

But amidst all the feelings that Benny is now trying to sift through, he has something else on his mind as well. His wedding is just weeks away.

“Amidst all the feelings that I am dealing with, I have something else on my mind: My wedding. No one is able to help me get married now and the wedding is right before Pesach,” Benny wrote on an emergency crowdfunding page.

“Please help me get married to my amazing fiancé even though my father has left this world so suddenly. Hashem should bless you and reward you for helping me.”

Emergency funds are being collected for Benny as well as several other verified cases of orphans who need urgent help to have their weddings before Pesach. R' Yitzchak Zilberstein is urging every single Jew to be a partner in this important campaign. (Letter below) These orphans’ weddings are fast approaching, and they have no parents to help them. Only with the help of strangers across the world will they be able to get married with dignity. There are 13 couples in need, and time is running out.

