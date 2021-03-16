Central haredi cities now have low coronavirus infection rates

Israel's Health Ministry on Tuesday morning published data showing that the haredi cities of Bnei Brak, Beitar Illit, and Modi'in Illit have turned "green" according to the Traffic Light Plan, Kikar Hashabbat reported.

At the same time, Elad, Emmanuel, and Rekhasim turned yellow, while Kiryat Ye'arim turned orange.

Data also showed that since Monday, 128 new coronavirus cases were diagnosed in the haredi sector, representing 7% of all infections in Israel.

The percentage of positive coronavirus tests in the haredi community is 2.7%, just higher than that of the general population, which stood at 2.6%.

A total of 169,200 haredim either recovered from coronavirus or have been fully vaccinated and are at least one week after their second dose, including 89% of those over 50 years of age, 88% of those aged 30-49, and 87% of those aged 15-29.