26-year-old new mother dies of coronavirus

A new mother died Monday night of coronavirus in Hadera's Hillel Yaffe Medical Center, after spending a month hospitalized in serious condition.

Her death followed a sudden deterioration in her condition.

The baby was delivered several weeks ago, and is doing well.

The mother, a 26-year-old resident of Jisr az-Zarqa, was hospitalized a month ago in the coronavirus ward dedicated to caring for pregnant women. After a few days, her condition deteriorated, and it was decided to deliver her via Caesarean section. The baby was delivered in good condition and transferred to the NICU for care.

Following the operation, the mother's respiratory condition continued to deteriorate, and she was placed on a ventilator and in an artificial coma, and transferred to the general coronavirus ICU, in very serious but stable condition.

On Monday night, suddenly, her condition deteriorated significantly, and despite the staff's best efforts she passed away.

Dr. Boris Isakovich, director of the ICU at Hillel Yaffe, said: "The woman is in her 20s and it was her first birth. The coronavirus which she suffered from was serious, and therefore, despite the fact that she had no pre-existing conditions whatsoever, treating her was very complicated. We fought for her life every day. My heart is with the family."