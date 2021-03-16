Third coronavirus wave infected twice as many children

Israel's third wave of coronavirus infections saw 148,651 children between 0-16 diagnosed with the virus, compared to 69,599 children during the second wave, Israel Hayom reported.

However, there was no rise in the number of hospitalizations.

The report, which was based off Health Ministry data, also showed that 38% of children infected in the second wave were haredim, compared to one-third of children infected in the third wave. Overall, 44% of those infected in the second wave were children, compared to 52% of those infected during the third wave.

In the first wave, just 2,620 children ages 0-16 were diagnosed with the virus.

The number of children hospitalized was 75 during the first wave, 548 in the second wave, and 653 during the third wave. Mostly, less than 1% of children were hospitalized. In percentages, 0.87% of children required hospitalization in the second wave, a number which dropped to 0.45% in the third wave. Among haredi children, 0.5% required hospitalization during the second wave, compared to 0.31% during the third wave. Among Arabs, 1.24% required hospitalization during the second wave, compared to 0.71% during the third wave.

Most of the children hospitalized were in good condition. During the second wave, 1.1% of children hospitalized were in critical condition and 5.8% were in serious condition; in the third wave, 2.5% of children hospitalized were in critical condition, and 4.1% were in serious condition.