Gantz criticizes Lapid: Not the way a leader should behave

Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz was interviewed on the Knesset Channel on Monday and was asked how he is dealing with Yesh Atid chairman Yair Lapid, who is working to take votes away from Gantz.

"I acted responsibly, I made the agreement between Labor and Meretz so that they would pass the electoral threshold. It was expected of Yair Lapid that he not go over the head of the small parties because he is now not just the head of Yesh Atid but the leader of the biggest party in the bloc. He behaves differently and is pressuring the small parties. In my opinion, this is not the way to lead a bloc," Gantz said.

He criticized the remarks of Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman against the haredim.

"The remarks of Avigdor Liberman are very serious. I think there is no room for such statements from anyone and particularly from a political leader. No one should be put on a wheelbarrow and tossed in the trash. We are all human beings and I am convinced that deep down Avigdor Liberman is sorry for what he said."

Gantz stressed that under no circumstances will he be part of a government led by Binyamin Netanyahu. "I will not sit with Netanyahu in the next government. Netanyahu must end his tenure, clear himself from a legal point of view and move forward."

On Shas chairman Minister Aryeh Deri’s renunciation of his guarantee of the rotation agreement between Gantz and Netanyahu, the Blue and White chairman said, "Deri and all the haredi parties were a guarantor of this agreement. They signed the coalition agreements, I do not accept this statement. I learned something about the truth."