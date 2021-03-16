Iran's Revolutionary Guard unveils new 'missile city'

The naval force of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) on Monday unveiled a new “missile city” equipped with ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and electronic warfare systems, the Xinhua news agency reports.

"Today we are witnessing a very vast growth of (Iran's) missile power in the field of naval warfare," Hossein Salami, commander-in-chief of the IRGC, said at the inauguration ceremony of the missile city at an undisclosed location.

State TV broadcast footage showing a number of ballistic and cruise missile systems with various ranges.

The projectiles can be fired from underground tunnels at the site, from mobile launchers, or from the Iranian civil defense system's facilities, according to the report.

Moreover, the missile city's equipment is capable of laying naval mines within different ranges, firing in motion, covering a 360-degree field of view, and countering electronic warfare systems.

The equipment was locally developed by Iran's Defense Ministry, Iranian knowledge-based companies, and the IRGC's research departments, said the report.

Iran’s army controls short-range missiles, although longer-range ones capable of travelling up to 2,000 kilometers (1,250 miles) are controlled by the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard.

Iran’s ballistic missile tests and satellite launches are a cause of concern for the West and particularly the US, which has argued that Iran’s ballistic missile tests are a violation of UN Security Council resolution 2231.

The resolution, which enshrined the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, says Iran is “called upon” to refrain for up to eight years from work on ballistic missiles designed to deliver nuclear weapons.

Iran denies its ballistic missile tests violate this resolution. President Hassan Rouhani has stressed in the past that Iran will continue to produce missiles for its defense and does not consider that a violation of international agreements.