Estonian Prime Minister tests positive for COVID-19

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas has tested positive for COVID-19 and will self-quarantine until she has recovered from the virus, The Associated Press reported on Monday.

The 43-year-old Kallas, who became the Baltic nation’s first female head of government in January, said on Monday she was feeling well apart from a small fever and hasn’t developed any other symptoms.

“I am closely monitoring my health and staying at home until I recover,” Kallas said in a Facebook post, according to AP, adding that she would continue performing prime minister’s duties from home including holding remote Cabinet and other meetings.

Estonia recorded 1,281 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, putting the total tally to 86,086 with 728 deaths. Authorities say 711 coronavirus patients are being treated at hospitals across the nation.

Several world leaders have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the global pandemic, including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron and former US President Donald Trump.

In Johnson’s case, he was hospitalized in intensive care due to the virus and later revealed that his health deteriorated so badly after contracting coronavirus that a strategy was drawn up in case he died.

Most recently, Syria’s President Bashar Al-Assad and his wife, Asma, tested positive for COVID-19 after showing minor symptoms.