Litzman verbally attacked during visit to matzah bakery in Jerusalem

The security guards of Housing and Construction Minister Yaakov Litzman (United Torah Judaism) were forced to rescue him from the Beit Yisrael neighborhood in Jerusalem on Monday afternoon after a number of extremists gathered around a matzah bakery that the minister had visited.

The Kikar HaShabbat website reported that Litzman had arrived to participate in matzah baking in the neighborhood, and extremists who identified his security guards began to gather around the bakery and shout insults at him.

One of the security guards went outside and, upon seeing what was going on, Litzman was rescued through a side street within minutes.

An eyewitness told Kikar HaShabbat, "As soon as the shouts started, one of the security guards went out into the street, did not wait long and rescued him before a bigger commotion started."