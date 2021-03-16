Rockets fired toward Iraqi airbase housing US troops

Seven rockets were fired on Monday toward an Iraqi airbase housing US troops north of Baghdad, a security source said, according to AFP.

The attack on Al-Balad did not cause any casualties or damage inside the base, the security official said.

Five rockets crashed into a nearby village, he added, noting that all seven were fired from a separate village in the neighboring province of Diyala, east of the base.

Rocket attacks have regularly targeted Iraqi bases as well as the fortified Green Zone in Baghdad, where the US embassy is located, since the US elimination of top Iranian General Qassem Soleimani last January.

Former US President Donald Trump had warned the Islamic Republic against further attacks on American interests in Iraq and said, “Some friendly health advice to Iran: If one American is killed, I will hold Iran responsible. Think it over.”

Last month, a rocket attack targeting an airbase in Iraq's Kurdistan region killed a foreign civilian contractor and wounded five others, among them a US soldier.

In response, the US bombed a border depot in Syria which the Pentagon said was used by Iran-backed Iraqi armed militia that have been tied to the rocket attacks.

US President Joe Biden described the attack as a "warning" to Iran.