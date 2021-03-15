Woman breaks into Brooklyn yeshiva, eats, steals $180 of food

A woman broke into the Yeshiva Aleksander School in Borough Park, Brooklyn Friday evening, the New York Post reported.

The break-in occurred around sundown, when the yeshiva was closed for Shabbat. The woman proceeded to go on an eating spree, consuming or stealing $180 worth of food from the yeshiva.

Surveillance footage shows the woman drinking from a carton of milk while surrounded by boxes of corn flakes.

According to police, the woman is 5-foot-7 and 120 pounds and has light complexion and long black hair.