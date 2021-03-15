Man who blew himself up in downtown Nashville believer in anti-Semitic tropes

Paranoia and a fervent belief in conspiracy theories, including that a shadowy cabal of lizard people secretly rule the world, fueled the actions of the man who blew himself up inside his RV in downtown Nashville on Christmas day, the FBI has said in concluding its investigation.

The "reptilian" conspiracy theory about lizard people working behind the scenes to rule humanity, as promulgated by famous conspiracy peddler David Icke, has its roots in 19th Century anti-Semitism, such as the Protocols of the Elders of Zion. It also serves as coded language used as anti-Semitic propaganda circulating among neo-Nazis and other extremist groups.

The statement released by the FBI seeks to resolve key issues in the case. Bomber Anthony Quinn Warner managed to damage dozens of buildings, yet because the explosion took place on a holiday morning surrounding downtown streets were deserted. Law enforcement have concluded that Warner chose the time and location so that there would be minimal loss of life but maximal property damage.

The FBI has had trouble pinning down a clear motive. However, they now believe that Warner acted alone and decided to end his life because of staunchly held conspiracy theory beliefs. Shortly before his death, Warner gave his house away for free to a woman in California and told his employer he was retiring.