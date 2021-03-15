Israeli film 'White Eye' nominated for best short film Oscar

Israeli film 'White Eye' has been nominated for Best Live Action Short Film at the 93rd Academy Awards, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Monday.

The 20-minute film about the lives of African migrants in Israel was one of ten films nominated for the prestigious Oscars award for short films.

Tomer Shushan, the director of the film, told Channel 12 News that the announcement of the nomination brought him "great joy."

“Everybody is happy right now, people here are crying from excitement,” he said, adding that he does not believe he will be able to attend the awards ceremony in person.

The Oscars awards ceremony will be held on April 25 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California.